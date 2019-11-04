NMMC Emergency Services Department earns geriatric accreditation

North Mississippi Medical Center’s Emergency Services Department has earned Geriatric Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

NMMC’s Emergency Department has achieved the bronze standard- Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. ACEP, with support from The Gary and Mary West Health Institute and John A. Hartford Foundation, launched the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) program to recognize those emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults.

This accreditation affirms that NMMC is focused on the highest standards of care for our communities’ older adults. The GEDA program is the culmination of years of progress in emergency care of older adults. In 2014, ACEP along with Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Emergency Nurses Association, and American Geriatrics Society, developed and released geriatric Emergency Department guidelines, recommending measures ranging from adding geriatric-friendly equipment to specialized staff to more routine screening for delirium, dementia and fall risk, among other vulnerabilities.

The voluntary GEDA program, which includes three levels, provides specific criteria and goals for emergency clinicians and administrators to target. The accreditation process provides more than two dozen best practices for geriatric care and the level of GEDA accreditation achieved depends upon how many of these best practices an emergency department is able to meet. A Level 3 emergency department must incorporate many of these best practices, along with providing inter-disciplinary geriatric education, and having geriatric appropriate equipment and supplies available.