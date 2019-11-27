Possible tornadoes strike parts of Mississippi, Louisiana.

Forecasters say possible tornadoes struck communities in Mississippi and Louisiana during the overnight hours, leaving trees toppled and twisted.
The National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Byrd said crews from the agency were being sent Wednesday to the small community of Star, Mississippi, to assess damage from what was likely a tornado.
He said crews were also being sent to Franklin and Madison parishes in Louisiana to investigate a possible tornado or tornadoes in those areas.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Byrd said tornadoes around Thanksgiving time in Mississippi and Louisiana are not unusual. November is among the most active months for twisters in the region.
