Presley elected president of national group

MBJ staff

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) has elected Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley as the association’s next president. The election was part of organization’s annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

During his installation speech, he spelled out a yearlong theme: Bridging the Divide, aimed at ensuring that all undeserved communities — including rural areas such as those in many parts of Mississippi — benefit from modern utility services.

“Many challenges exist for the least, the last and the left out,” Presley said.

He pointed out the important users of utility services who should not be overlooked, such as the family farmers, small-business owners, industries and working families who rely on decisions made by regulators.

Presley was elected to the Mississippi PSC for the Northern District of Mississippi in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Before joining the PSC, he served as the mayor of Nettleton from 2001 to 2007. He is a graduate of Harvard University’s Kennedy School program for State and Local Government Executives.