Presley elected president of national group

MBJ staff
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) has elected Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley as the association’s next president. The election was part of organization’s annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas.
During his installation speech, he spelled out a yearlong theme: Bridging the Divide, aimed at ensuring that all undeserved communities — including rural areas such as those in many parts of Mississippi — benefit from modern utility services.
“Many challenges exist for the least, the last and the left out,” Presley said.
He pointed out the important users of utility services who should not be overlooked, such as the family farmers, small-business owners, industries and working families who rely on decisions made by regulators.
Presley was elected to the Mississippi PSC for the Northern District of Mississippi in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Before joining the PSC, he served as the mayor of Nettleton from 2001 to 2007. He is a graduate of Harvard University’s Kennedy School program for State and Local Government Executives.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info