Renasant promotes Spearman to Executive Vice President

Renasant announced that Stacy Spearman was named Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director for the Renasant Financial Services Division of Renasant Bank. In his continued capacity with Renasant, Spearman will lead Renasant’s team of investment and wealth management advisors to assist clients in meeting their financial and investment goals.
Spearman received his BBA in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi, and is a graduate of both the Consumer and Commercial Schools of Banking at Vanderbilt University, in conjunction with the Tennessee Bankers Association. Since 2002, he has held the Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor’s designation from the College for Financial Planning in Boulder, CO. Stacy is Series 6, 7, 63, and 66 licensed and registered for securities in AL, FL, MS, TN, and TX. He is LPL registered as an Investment Advisor Representative and licensed insurance agent in the state of Mississippi.
Stacy and his wife have two children. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Stacy attends The Orchard Church, is a past president and member of the Board of Governors for the Tupelo Country Club, past member of the Tupelo Rotary Club, and former volunteer with Troop 12 of the Boy Scouts of America.
