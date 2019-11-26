Sanderson Farms Championship earns PGA’s “Best Charity Integration”

For the second consecutive year, the Sanderson Farms Championship, held at The Country Club of Jackson, earned the PGA Tour award for “Best Charity Integration.”

The award recognizes the tournament that incorporates the tournament’s charity and theme into all facets of the event. Through onsite activation, year-round community initiatives, and title sponsor engagement, the Sanderson Farms Championship is united around the charitable goal – to raise funds and drive awareness for Friends of Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit organization created to support Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi and the only children’s hospital in the state. The event also generates significant funds for other child-focused charities each year.

Batson Children’s Hospital is highly visible onsite during tournament week with patients, doctors, and nurses greeting spectators at the main entrance. Branded elements such as tickets, signage, tee markers, and client badges also help deliver the charitable message. Additionally, the title sponsor’s televised message during the Golf Channel’s broadcast, typically reserved for the sponsor CEO, was instead presented by a hospital executive.

In 2018, four PGA Tour players visited sick children at the hospital, and members of the PGA Tour Wives Association hosted a party for patients and players at The Country Club of Jackson.

The charitable donations ($2.235 million through 2018 event) from the Sanderson Farms Championship will fund construction of a seven-story, 340,000-square-foot pediatric tower.