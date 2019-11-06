Sheriff: Murder suspect wrongly freed, caught 1 state over

Authorities in Mississippi say a man charged with murder was mistakenly free for days due to a clerical error.
The Commercial Dispatch reports 26-year-old Malcolm Hill was found Foley, Alabama, five days after being released from a detention center in Columbus. A Lowndes County sheriff’s statement issued Monday says Hill was back at the center Saturday, and the employee responsible for the error no longer works there.
Hill and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Victoria Slayton, are charged with capital murder in a 2018 slaying. Hill was on parole for burglary and larceny at the time and initially held on a parole violation. The statement says a detainer wasn’t placed on Hill for the new charge. It says jail officials are now reviewing other cases to ensure proper detainer documents are filed.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info