Sheriff: Thief escaped after asking victim to jump his car

Authorities in Mississippi say a man robbed a tool shed and then had the unwitting shed owner jump his car so he could flee the scene.
The Picayune Item reported Saturday that 47-year-old Bradley Duwaine Spiers was arrested on charges including commercial burglary. Pearl River County sheriff’s investigator Marc Ogden says the shed owner noticed some of his tools missing last month and called authorities.
He says the shed owner told deputies that he had been awoken by a man who needed help with his stalled vehicle. The owner said it was only after helping the man that he realized the tools were gone. That man was later identified as Spiers, who was found in his car, which had broken down again and contained the missing tools.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info