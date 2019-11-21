SIGN OF SHIFT: $35 million Canton apartment complex under construction in Madison county

By JACK WEATHERLY

If one assumes that proximity to the Nissan plant with its 6,500 workers explains the $35 million, 600-unit apartment complex under construction, one would be wrong.

Not so, says Hugh Jarratt, staff attorney for the management arm of Lindsey Construction Co. of Fayetteville, Ark.

“The bulk of the renters will not be Nissan employees,” Jarratt said of The Trails at Madison County.

That fits in the larger picture of the multifamily housing market in metro Jackson, said James Turner, MAI, managing director of Integra Realty Resources for metro Jackson, elsewhere in the Mid-South as well as New Orleans.

Most municipalities in metro Jackson have moratoriums on new apartment buildings, Turner said in an interview.

Yet, Turner said there is “going to be quite a bit of demand for this suburban space.”

Towns in markets such as metro Jackson want to maintain what they feel is the integrity of their single-family-dwelling neighborhoods, he said.

So suburban markets provide a place for apartments. The Trails, which is in the city limits of Canton, though in the far-western, rural part of the town, will be able to avail residents of the city’s services, and is close to Madison, Ridgeland and Jackson, Turner said.

Canton’s recent annexation of that part of the county, prevented Gluckstadt from grabbing it, according to observers. Gluckstadt is seeking to incorporate as a city.

Construction of The Trails, which is on the west side of Interstate 55 off the Sowell Road exit (114), started in June and is expected to be complete by the end of 2020, but units will be ready for occupancy as they are completed.

The site first had to be rid of Yazoo clay, a soil that proves unstable for structures. Project supervisor Skip Croft said 300,000 to 400,000 yards of the clay were piled up in a large mound, where it will remain till Lindsey decides what to do with it. The clay is suitable as a base for lakes and a cover for landfills.

Lindsey Management has had success in Mississippi.

Lindsey’s Links of Madison County and The Greens of Madison County are located west of the Nissan plant on Highway 51. The Links was opened two years after the Nissan plant opened in 2003, and was followed by The Greens about a decade later. The Links still has an 80-person waiting list, according to Croft.

Turner says the properties have proved successful for Lindsey.

Lindsey has complexes in Oxford and Starkville. There are a Links and Greens in Oxford, and a Links in Starkville. The Trails will bring the number of units in Mississippi to more than 2,700, Jarratt said.

Lindsey has built and operates about 50,000 apartments in eight states.

Jarratt said the prices on the Trails apartments, which include one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in three-story buildings, some with two bathrooms, have not been set. Twenty-four units are designed to accommodate people with physical handicaps, Croft said.

Prices for one-bedroom Links apartments at Canton range from $705 to $755 and $705 to $770 for a one-bedroom unit at the Greens in Canton, according to their websites.

The Trails is set on 58 acres and features two lakes, a tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court, swimming pool, a clubhouse with fitness room, putting area and playground, as well as a walking and jogging trail that encircles the development – and provides the name for the complex.