Southern AgCredit announces new staff in Ridgeland offices

Southern AgCredit hired two new staff members in its Ridgeland offices.
Daniel Gilbert joined the rural lending co-op as a senior accountant in its administrative office. Jodie Morgan was hired as an office administrator in the Ridgeland branch office.
Previously, Gilbert worked in accounting at a CPA firm and in higher education, as well as in timber and real estate sales. He is currently pursuing a Master of Accountancy degree at Mississippi College. He graduated with honors from Belhaven University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and received the Achievement in Accounting Award. A native of Ridgeland, Gilbert was a scholarship baseball player at Delta State University, Hinds Community College and Belhaven.
Morgan is a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson. Prior to joining Southern AgCredit, she spent six years as a lending assistant at Bank of Franklin, a community bank in McComb. Morgan resides in Byram with her husband, Travis.
