Stanton to serve as board member of National Association of Former United States Attorneys

Butler Snow attorney Edward L. Stanton III has been appointed to serve as a board member of the National Association of Former United States Attorneys (NAFUSA) for the class of 2022.

The NAFUSA was founded in 1979 to promote, defend and further the integrity and preservation of the litigating authority and independence of the United States Attorney as one the principal instrumentalities through which the president of the United States carries out his constitutional obligation that the law be faithfully executed. The association also provides a forum for education and continuing professional relationships which have been formed with the Department of Justice and for the exchange of information and professional referrals in the private practice.

Stanton served as United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee from 2010 – 2017 where he oversaw the investigation and litigation of major criminal and civil cases that focused on violent crime, financial and health care fraud, racketeering, international drug trafficking, terrorism, child exploitation and cybercrime. He also launched a number of highly successful initiatives including the formation of a dedicated civil rights unit. This unit earned national acclaim for prosecuting individuals who committed federal civil rights crimes including sex trafficking, public corruption, excessive force, official misconduct, hate crimes, predatory lending, unfair housing and Americans with Disabilities Act violations. Prior to his presidential appointment, he was senior counsel for FedEx and previously served as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Memphis.

Stanton is the leader of Butler Snow’s commercial litigation practice group and serves as lead counsel in independent investigations for clients including Fortune 500 companies and one of the nation’s largest public school systems. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis School of Law.