TUPELO – In Tupelo since 1987, the TAG Truck Center is moving into newer digs by March on McCullough Boulevard.

It’s a nearly $10 million investment.

TAG Truck Center provides parts and services for all makes of new and used trucks, and offers A/C service, DOT inspections, express lane service, motorhome service, oil and lube service, radiator service and towing.

The current facility which it has had since 1993, occupies 25,000 square feet. Its new facility will encompass 60,000 square feet.

The new facility ‘s strategically located at the intersection of McCullough and Interstate 22, across from Love’s.

General Manager Brian Austin said it also will more than double the number of service bays, from 11 to 26, as business continues to increase with the trucking industry.

And with that large investment, the number of employees is increasing from its current 35.

“We’re currently hiring more, and we should end up with 50,” Austin said.

The hours are now 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, but these hours willl be increased when the new facility opens.

TAG purchased 35 acres and is currently using about half for the new facility. It hopes to add a travel center as well.