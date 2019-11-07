By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal
It’s a nearly $10 million investment.
TAG Truck Center provides parts and services for all makes of new and used trucks, and offers A/C service, DOT inspections, express lane service, motorhome service, oil and lube service, radiator service and towing.
The new facility ‘s strategically located at the intersection of McCullough and Interstate 22, across from Love’s.
General Manager Brian Austin said it also will more than double the number of service bays, from 11 to 26, as business continues to increase with the trucking industry.
“We’re currently hiring more, and we should end up with 50,” Austin said.
The hours are now 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, but these hours willl be increased when the new facility opens.
TAG purchased 35 acres and is currently using about half for the new facility. It hopes to add a travel center as well.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info