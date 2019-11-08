Taylor named VP of Community Bank Laurel

Sawyer Taylor has been named Vice President. A native of Laurel, Taylor recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for nearly three years. In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for overseeing deposit and loan relationships, as well as, the daily operations at our Laurel office.
Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor in AgriBusiness minoring in Business Administration and Economics.
Active in his community, Taylor is a member of Rotary Club of Laurel and attends Crosspointe Community Church in Laurel.
