U.S. Department of Labor announces Mississippian as director of the Women’s Bureau

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that Dr. Laurie Todd-Smith is now the Director of the Department’s Women Bureau.

A former Executive Director of the State Workforce Investment Board and State Early Childhood Advisory Council in Mississippi, Todd-Smith played a leading role in the creation of the Family-Based Unified and Integrated State Plan. She also served as a Senior Education Policy Advisor to Gov. Phil Bryant and was an adjunct faculty member and researcher at Mississippi State University. Dr. Todd-Smith started her career as an elementary school teacher.

Todd-Smith has a Ph.D. from Mississippi State University, M.Ed. from Western New Mexico University, and a B.A. from the University of Arizona.

The Women’s Bureau develops policies and standards and conducts inquiries to safeguard the interests of working women, to advocate for their equality and economic security for themselves and their families, and to promote quality work environments.