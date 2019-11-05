U.S. News – Best Lawyers recognizes Butler Snow in “Best Law Firms” rankings 2020

U.S. News – Best Lawyers has recognized Butler Snow in its recent release of “Best Law Firms” 2020. The firm received six national rankings, 77 tier 1 metropolitan rankings, 41 tier 2 metropolitan rankings and 20 tier 3 metropolitan rankings.

Firms included in the 2020 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving such ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area and metropolitan region, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers in that particular practice area and metropolitan region.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for its abilities, its professionalism and its integrity.