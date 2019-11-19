Waste Pro appoints new division manager in Jackson

Waste Pro announced the promotion of Stormy Lewis to the position of Division Manager in Jackson.

Lewis, a second-generation garbage woman, joined Waste Pro’s Hattiesburg division in 2013 as a temporary employee while earning her degree from University of Southern Mississippi. After graduating with a Bachelor’s in healthcare marketing, she joined Waste Pro full-time as Office Manager in 2016. In 2018, she became the division’s first female route supervisor and earned her commercial driver’s license through Waste Pro’s Co-Heart Program. Shortly after, she was promoted to her most recent position as the division’s Operations Manager.

Also, in 2018, Lewis was selected as a member of Waste Pro’s Leadership Initiative, a mentorship program designed to train a second generation of Waste Pro leaders.