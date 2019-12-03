3 named to Methodist Rehabilitation Center Board of Directors

Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson has added Dr. Jasmin Owens Chapman, Bob Rambo and Phillip W. Bowman to its board of directors.

Since 1998, Chapman has served as chief executive officer of the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC), with 27 locations, 300 employees and an annual budget over $26 million.

The first female and first dentist to be CEO at JHCHC, Chapman has twice been recognized as an Outstanding CEO by the Mississippi Primary Healthcare Association. She serves on the boards of the Governor’s Mississippi Healthcare Institute, Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson and the Mississippi Primary Healthcare Association.

Chapman has a bachelor of science degree in biology from Jackson State University and was the first black female to earn a doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Iowa School of Dentistry. A Terry native, Chapman is married to retired Judge Clyde Chapman and has two children and two grandchildren.

Since 2013, Rambo has been lead pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.

The West Point native attended Wood College and Mississippi State University before obtaining a master of divinity and doctor of ministry from Memphis Theological Seminary.

Since 1980, he has led churches small and large from Mathiston to Wren, Meridian to Clarksdale and Ripley to Starkville. He also has been District Superintendent of the Starkville District of the Mississippi Conference.

For the past 20 years, Rambo has been an adjunct professor for The Jerusalem Center for Biblical Studies in Jerusalem, Israel. He is married to Susie Baldwin Rambo of West Point, and they have two sons and five grandchildren.

Jackson native Bowman has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

Since 1995, he has been the chief executive officer and owner of Specialty Metals Supply Inc.

He is married to Audra Armstrong Bowman, and they have three children — one at Southern Methodist University and two at Jackson Academy.

A member of Bellwether Church, Bowman enjoys spending time with family and duck hunting and farming in Clarksdale.