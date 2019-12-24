49 new Justice Court judges to take office in January

Forty-nine new Justice Court judges completed two weeks of intensive judicial training in Jackson. The judges will take office in January. The state has a total of 198 Justice Court judges.
New judges who completed the course are: Whitney Adams and Bo Agnew, Rankin County; Lisa Bell, Sunflower County; Shirley Blakley, Noxubee County; Jeremy Blaylock, Alcorn County; Teresa Bozeman, Copiah County; Benjamin Breland, Pearl River County; Fulton Brewer, Pike County; Cathy Brittenum, Marshall County; Shannon Busby, Greene County; Justin Chaney and Scott Round, Newton County; Brandon Davis and Sarah Stevens, Monroe County; Phyllis Dye, Marilyn Reed, and Tony Rogers, Lee County; Paul Earley II, Ondray Harris, Sr., and Buck Roberts, Lauderdale County; David Easterling, Smith County; Tinesha Erve-Earnest, Carroll County; Grant Hedgepeth, Jones County; Derek Hopson, Sr., Coahoma County; Trent Howell, Yalobusha County; Benny Jackson, Tippah County; Kimi Kitchens and Trent Moore, Prentiss County; Kenneth Lewis, Hinds County; Eileen Maher and Audrey Minor, Adams County; Adam McCurdy, Scott County; Eric Moran and Brian Necaise, Hancock County; Mareesha Odom, Claiborne County; Sheila Osgood, Jackson County; Nick Patano, Harrison County; Paul Payne, Neshoba County; Johnny Pope, Leake County; Steve Ross, Tallahatchie County; Brandon Rowell. Marion County; Charles Savell, Simpson County; Martin Seib, George County; Carolyn Shead, Tate County; Ian Smith, Lincoln County; Ralph Smith, Wayne County; Zachary Vaughn, Forrest County; Larry Wallace, Franklin County; Marcus Walton, Jefferson County.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info