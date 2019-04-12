AnderCorp officially opens Gulfport office in Hatten building

AnderCorp, a construction and development company founded by a family with deep roots to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has officially opened its downtown Gulfport office.

AnderCorp, formed by construction industry executive Roy Anderson III, is in the historic Hatten Building at 1404 24th Avenue.

Anderson serves as Chairman and CEO of AnderCorp. He previously held the similar position at Roy Anderson Corp – started by his late father, Roy Anderson, Jr, in his hometown of Gulfport in 1955. Anderson helped grow RAC into one of the largest and most respected commercial contractors in the Southeast.

Anderson began his career in construction in 1982 and subsequently played a role in two of the Gulf Coast’s most impactful economic events: the growth and construction of dockside/inshore gaming and hospitality facilities and the rebuild following the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Anderson led RAC’s additional growth and regional footprint by acquiring Harrell Construction Group in Jackson in 2003 and Brice Building Corp in Birmingham and New Orleans in 2010. RAC was acquired by a publicly traded company, Tutor Perini (NYSE/TPC) in 2011 and Anderson remained President and CEO of RAC until December 2017.

AnderCorp’s core business includes general construction, construction management, design-build services and the development of select projects. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Anderson. AnderCorp is currently providing preconstruction services on several projects from the MS Gulf Coast to North Carolina.

AnderCorp occupies the third floor of the Hatten Building, an art deco structure built in 1940 that once housed the Union Bus Station. The space has been renovated with exposed ceilings resulting in a “warehouse” feel and glass interior walls and doors providing plenty of sunlight.

Roy Anderson IV has spent nine years in the construction industry following his graduation from the University of Mississippi, where he received a BBA in Managerial Finance. His work experience includes construction management tenures in New York, New Orleans, Alabama, and MS Gulf Coast.

Other key members of AnderCorp’s management team include Chief Financial Officer Mike Penny, Director of Operations Steven Moore and Director of Preconstruction Wallace Goodman.