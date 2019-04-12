By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal
ECRU • Ashley Furniture is breaking ground on a more than 437,000 square-foot facility expansion in Ecru on Friday. It will be the 14th and largest expansion of the facility.
This newest addition will feature Ashley’s E-Commerce Fulfillment and Distribution Center and a transportation maintenance facility.
According to the company, the addition will provide Ashley with a better “speed to market” approach by storing more furniture onsite to better serve the region’s customers as well as keep its transportation fleet well-maintained.
The world’s largest upholstered furniture manufacturing plant is in Ecru, where Ashley opened in 1994. In October 2015, the company announced a $6 million, 175,000-square-foot addition to the Ecru plant, which covers nearly 3 million square feet.
Ashley employs more than 3,000 workers at its Ecru and Ripley manufacturing plants, as well as facilities in Verona and Saltillo.
Gov. Phil Bryant will join company officials for a ground-breaking ceremony at the plant on Friday.
