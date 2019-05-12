Baptist Golden Triangle welcomes new Food and nutrition director

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle welcomes Jessica Weller, Morrison’s Director of Food and Nutrition Services. She comes to Columbus from San Antonio, Texas where she worked as Director of Nutrition and Culinary and served as Executive Chef for HHS Culinary at a private surgical hospital.

Originally from Orange, Texas, located in the Golden Triangle of that state, a lifelong love of both the culinary arts and nutrition led her to complete a bachelor’s degree in nutrition with a heavy focus on medical nutrition therapy from Louisiana State University. She is also a certified ServSafe Instructor and Registered ServSafe Examination Proctor.

Following college, she spent time in the restaurant and catering business before a desire to integrate the world of nutrition and culinary arts led her to healthcare, where she worked as the satellite operations nutrition director of Baton Rouge General Health Center. In her most recent position in San Antonio, Weller was in charge of menu and recipe creation focusing on seasonal and local ingredients as well as directed their retail, patient services, production and catering operations.

Weller has a seven-year-old son and lives in Caledonia. She said she is excited about being a part of the Baptist system at Baptist Golden Triangle.