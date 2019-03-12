Belhaven adds hospitality management degree

Belhaven University is now helping students advance into the multibillion-dollar industry of hospitability and is introducing its new Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management.
The hospitality industry is known as a service industry, and it has a broad category of fields that includes lodging, event planning, travel, theme parks, restaurants, transportation, cruise lines, and additional fields within the tourism industry.
Dr. Chip Mason, Belhaven’s School of Business dean, said, “A Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management prepares students for success in a variety of roles across the national and global hospitality industry. Service is at the forefront of everything we do at Belhaven. In fact, our motto is ‘to serve, not to be served.’ Therefore, it’s only natural that we offer this degree. We are completely aligned with providing service excellence and leadership, which is the heart of the hospitality industry.”
The hospitality management degree will be available through Belhaven Online and will launch during the spring semester in January 2020. According to Mason, the program will focus on the planning, organizing, leading, and controlling of the hospitality industry.
“It’s not just about the hotels, travel and tourism; there is an entire world within the hospitality industry,” adds Mason
Contributors to the curriculum include professionals with experience from throughout the hospitality industry, including organizations such as Disney, Hilton Hotels, Rainforest Café, Planet Hollywood, Universal Parks and Resorts, Visit Florida, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Vail Resorts, J Crew, and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.
