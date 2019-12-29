BILL CRAWFORD — Sticking with Trump risky for conservative, moral Republicans

Just before Christmas, a moral dilemma faced by many Republicans was exposed by Christianity Today. While they like many of President Donald Trump’s policies, they object to his shameful behavior.

“None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” wrote the respected evangelical magazine.

“This president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone – with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders – is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

“Trump Should Be Removed from Office” was the startling headline and conclusion of the article.

This growing dilemma has political risks for Republicans, particularly those who are conservative, moral Christians. Over the coming months if Trump sticks to his capricious and self-serving ways, increased voter dissatisfaction could result in a pro-choice Democrat winning the presidency.

So what is the alternative?

Also the week before Christmas, the Republican controlled Senate approved massive spending bills at Trump’s urging – “Go for it Republicans” – that suspended the debt ceiling for two years and adds $1.7 trillion to forecast deficits.

“These spending bills are a fiscal dumpster fire,” conservative Sen. Mike Lee of Utah told Fox News. “This is embarrassing.”

“Washington continues to swipe the national credit card and stick future generations with the bill,” said Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James. “This is another dark day for fiscal conservatism,” said Jason Pye of FreedomWorks.

This spending deal comes as the national debt has surged past $23 trillion with an annual budget deficit already projected to exceed $1 trillion. An “unsustainable” path said the Congressional Budget Office.

And a path totally opposite conservative Republicans’ goal to eliminate deficits and balance the budget.

You see, this massive spending deal, not budget tightening, was politically necessary to keep the economy humming. Touted by Trump as the strongest economy ever, this expansion actually depends on a rickety foundation – ever-growing government spending and Federal Reserve monetary stimulus normally reserved for recessions.

Liberal government spending plus stimulative Federal Reserve policies, pushed by Trump, to keep interest rates artificially low and liquidity high are the sugar fueling this economic high, not real, sustainable economic strength.

Nothing conservative about this either.

That’s why 23 conservative Republican senators voted against the deficit busting spending bills.

That reveals the sole alternative. Twenty conservative, moral Republicans serving in the U.S. Senate would have to find the fortitude to join with Democratic senators to convict Trump in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, thereby replacing this not really conservative, not very moral president with Vice President Mike Pence.

Contrary to Trump, Pence is a true balance-the-budget conservative and practicing Christian with a moral compass. He could return the nation to a sane Reagan-like uplifting path and save us from Trump’s destructive path.

“For wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the way that leads to life, and only a few find it.” – Matthew 7:13-14.

» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Meridian.