Bloomberg back in Jackson to tout criminal justice reform

Michael Bloomberg — presidential candidate, billionaire and former mayor of New York City — is visiting Jackson.

He is scheduled to speak at a criminal justice reform roundtable with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, as well as community leaders.

Bloomberg, who last week announced his run for the Democratic nomination for president, will be at Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center in Jackson Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Bloomberg was in Jackson last November to announce the city had been named a Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge winner.

Jackson received $1 million for its Fertile Ground project, which aims to address nutrition and food equity in Mississippi.

— WAPT