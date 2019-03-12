Bloomberg back in Jackson to tout criminal justice reform

Michael Bloomberg — presidential candidate, billionaire and former mayor of New York City — is visiting Jackson.
He is scheduled to speak at a criminal justice reform roundtable with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, as well as community leaders.
Bloomberg was in Jackson last November to announce the city had been named a Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge winner.
Jackson received $1 million for its Fertile Ground project, which aims to address nutrition and food equity in Mississippi.
— WAPT
