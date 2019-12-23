Bradley selects first BYC Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship Program participants

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that University of Mississippi School of Law (Ole Miss Law) first-year students Brittney N. Jackson and Allison E. Payne have been selected as the first Bessie Young Council (BYC) Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship Program participants at the firm.

Jackson and Payne will work as Bradley winter associates Dec. 16-20 in the firm’s Jackson office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brittney and Allison as the first participants in the Bessie Young Council Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship Program,” said Bradley Director of Inclusion and Diversity. “This year marks the beginning of Bradley’s partnership with Ole Miss Law and the BYC program in furtherance of diversity and inclusion at our firm and in the legal industry at large.”

Jackson earned her Bachelor of Science (cum laude) from the University of Mississippi. As a marketing communication and business administration undergrad student, she served in marketing roles with Ole Miss Athletics and the university’s Department of Student Housing. She also worked as director of athletics for the University of Mississippi Associated Student Body.

Payne received her Bachelor of Science in healthcare management from the University of South Alabama. As an undergrad student, she was actively involved with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), serving as a charter member and as president and vice president of the university’s NAACP chapter. Prior to law school, she worked in several healthcare industry positions in Texas, including as a privileging coordinator, client advocate, and physician office representative.

The mission of the BYC is to aid the success of legal scholars by mentoring and financially supporting students with advanced life experiences who embody the pioneering spirit of Bessie Young, the first female graduate of Ole Miss Law.

Bradley is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce and culture at the firm and engages in significant efforts in this regard. The firm’s efforts include hosting a summer intern program for minority college students and regularly organizing, hosting and participating in programs, seminars and panels aimed at increasing the participation of women and minorities in the legal profession.