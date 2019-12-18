C Spire holds coding events for Mississippi students

More than 60 students from seven high schools across Mississippi recently led Hour of Codeevents at C Spire retail stores and the Brandon High School library as part of a comprehensive program to encourage young people to pursue academic and professional careers in the information technology and computer science fields.

The students are participating in C Spire’s new Software Development Pathway and used the program to showcase their academic progress and recent course work in web and app development.

Participating were Brandon High School, Gulfport High School, Lafayette High School, Laurel High School, Meridian High School, Oxford High School and Starkville High School.

“These students have a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm and that was on full display at these coding events,” said C Spire CTO Carla Lewis.

Lewis said the C Spire Software Development Pathway prepares students with quality education and training in a relatively short time-frame – two years of high school and one year of community college – so they can pursue an exciting career in an area of high demand, significant salary and unlimited entrepreneurial opportunities.

Workers with coding skills and computer science experience are in high demand and short supply. Mississippi employers currently have 1,089 unfilled job openings due to the shortage of trained IT workers. The average salary for qualified IT workers is over $72,000 a year, almost double the statewide average. Nationwide, the shortage is expected to reach 1.5 million by 2020.