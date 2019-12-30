Chamber board members beginning new term

Five Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors members are rolling off, and five new board members are coming in for a term that expires in 2022.

Outgoing board members are Hozay Hausley of Renasant Bank, Greg Miller of R.D. Miller and Company, Ken Smith of Atmos Energy, Brad Stevens of Community Bank and Allen Tyra of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.

Incoming board members are Shawn Helton of Helton Dental Clinic, Wes Kirkpatrick of the Monroe County Airport, Willie Lockett of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Mattox of Mattox Services and Ashley Patterson of Ashley’s Children’s Boutique.

Other board members include Tracy Allen of Bell and Sons Trucking, Wesley Bost of Community Bank, Nolan Bowen of Edward Jones, Caroline Richey of Larry Clark Chevrolet, Jim Strawn of Watco, Dale Tate of First Federal Savings & Loan and Brent Thompson of Thompson’s Welding, who roll off in 2020. Members whose terms expire in 2021 are Jon Alexander of Renasant Bank, Chris Chandler of Monroe Regional Hospital, Allen Lee of Lee’s Precast, Kevin McCartney of Community Bank, Zack McGonagill of the Amory Fire Department, Amy Webb of Tronox and John Allen and Brenda Boozer, who are both retired.

The chamber’s approximately 300 members voted on who filled the seats for the new term.

Marilyn Sumerford, who chairs the board of directors, has a term that expires the same year as the new board members, and Tracy Allen is vice-chair.