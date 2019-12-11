Cinema Grill theater opens Thursday at Renaissance at Colony Park

MBJ staff

The Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland will open Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m., according to the Memphis-based Malco Theatres.

The theater is in the Renaissance at Colony Park, and will feature luxury reserved recliner seating in all auditoriums, as well as Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound. It will be located at the entrance to the new synchronized water and music feature.

The Malco Grill will offer gourmet quick-casual selections, with a bar menu of beer, wine and cocktails. Reloadable gift cards, birthday parties, group discounts (select days and times), corporate rentals and worship space will also be offered. For added customer convenience, lobby kiosks will allow for online/advance ticketing redemption, so patrons can “skip the box office line”.

“Malco is very excited about bringing a state-of-the-art luxury cinema grill to the Ridgeland community. This theatre will be something the community will be very proud to have and enjoy for many years to come,” said David Tashie, president and chief operating officer.

“Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased and fortunate to have the Malco brand as a part of its merchandising mix. It will truly enrich the entertainment component of the Renaissance experience,”

said Andrew Mattiace, co-owner and developer of the center.

The first films to be shown at the Cinema Grill are “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Midway” and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” “Star Wars” will start a run on Dec. 20.