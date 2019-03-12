Citizens announces dividend for quarter

Citizens Holding Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 24 cents per share payable Dec.31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 17.
This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2019 to 96 cents per share of common stock, the bank said in a release.
Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company and the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, both headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The Bank currently has 27 banking locations in 14 counties in east-central and south Mississippi and a loan production office in north Mississippi.
