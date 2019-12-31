Coast Young Professionals presents new program series CYP Cultivate

Coast Young Professionals (CYP) presents their new program series event CYP Cultivate. CYP Cultivate is a newly revamped Educate and Engage program series. The Series Sponsor for 2020 is the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The series debut will kick off with Mitchell Distributing, 12100 Intraplex Pkwy. In Gulfport on January 14, 2020 from 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM, and provide young professionals with an opportunity to learn about the industry first-hand. Kip Schloegel and James Hargrove with Mitchell Distributing will lead a presentation and tour.

“The purpose of this newly developed program series is to create a forum for our young professionals to interact and communicate with industries and their experts, express their ideas or concerns for the future of that industry and have their voices heard,” said Lindsay Adkisson Mitchell, Director of Coast Young Professionals. “Coast Young Professionals is a force in the business community that fosters developing leaders and opens opportunity for so many young professionals and this series is another favorable circumstance for them.”

For more information and registration, please visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014. Contact CYP Director, Lindsay Mitchell, for any further questions at lindsay@mscoastchamber.com.

Admission is $15 General Admission and $10 Exclusive Member Price. Due to limited spacing, pre-registration and payment is required. Registration will close 48-hours prior.