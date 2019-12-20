By RAY VAN DUSEN / Monroe Journal
ABERDEEN – Following the same idea of how the Elkin Theatre was purchased by numerous families in the 1980s, Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett is leading an effort to potentially purchase the former Parkway Hotel and restore it to its prime.
The hotel is currently occupied by the Tombigbee Inn alongside Commerce Street.
“Aberdeen used to have a very beautiful hotel called the Parkway, and it has gone down and declined. At one point in the late ‘50s, early ‘60s, a motel was added, and it has declined,” she said. “In order to improve the aesthetics downtown, Main Street is planning to purchase the hotel from the current owner at the price of $150,000. We can do this and we intend to destroy the motel rooms and return the main hotel spot into a destination as it was in its prime.”
She said the hotel’s potential uses include meeting space for the local, county and federal court systems; a spa; high-end restaurant; reception space; coffee shop; and living space upstairs.
“We’ve applied for historic tax credits and we are qualified for that through the National Park Service and we will qualify for state credits,” Tackett said.
Tackett said individuals and groups are welcome to lend financial support towards the purchase, which are tax deductible through Aberdeen Main Street’s 501(C) (3).
“We’re going to have $2,500 donations and have 25 payments of $100 taken out of your account or you can give. If you want to give $50,000, knock yourself out. There’s no cap on it,” Tackett said. “We’re going to reach out to people who aren’t just local people; I need the people who used to live here but still seem to love their town.”
She said 60 pledging units at $2,500 each will cover the cost of the hotel’s purchase. Additional funding will be required to restore the building.
Columbus developer Chris Chain of Renovations of Mississippi is working with Tackett in developing a plan.
“He’s kind of the guru in surrounding states in these renovations. He’s known for taking properties like this and bringing in developers. We’d love to think someone will come in, whether it’s a hotel or an air B&B, and lease the property.
“This will enhance our downtown area, and Main Street will drive the train,” Tackett said.
For more information, call Tackett at 319-7183.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info