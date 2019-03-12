First Natchez Radio Group changes name

Natchez natives, Marie and Sammy Perkins first invested in the broadcast business in 1958, with the acquisition of WNAT-AM. Since that time, the Perkins family has grown its’ regional broadcast offerings to include five radio stations, reaching every demographic in the Miss-Lou area.

In 1967, First Natchez Corporation added the first FM radio station in the region, WQNZ-FM 95.1 and over the next fifty years added three more stations—WKSO-FM Kiss 97.3, WWUU-FM-Fun101 and KZKR-FM Rock 105.

On November 11, 2019 they expanded their reach again, by adding a fifth FM signal at 106.3, simulcasting with WNAT-AM. The newest FM Station, Jam’N 106.3, fills a void currently in the market. Jam’N 106.3 FM/1450 AM plays the best in R&B and Old School from the 70’s to the 2000’s and is already a huge hit.

In light of the expansion, and the evolution of media consumption, they have changed the company name to reflect their growing business. Listen Up Y’all Media provides the best and most award-winning media solutions in the Miss-Lou region, including Entertainment, Integrated Media, Marketing and Digital Solutions, along with Event Creation and Management.

“With 60 years in business, we are excited to continue growing and evolving with the times. We have always prided ourselves on our involvement with the Greater Miss-Lou community, delivering the highest quality entertainment, news, sports, emergency information, and helping hundreds of non-profits raise awareness and money for their organizations.”

— Margaret Perkins – President/CEO, Listen Up Y’all Media