Fixed-wing ambulance service begins

Pafford AIR ONE will begin its fixed-wing air ambulance operation at Hawkins Field in Jackson on Wednesday.
Pafford AIR ONE currently serves the critically ill and injured of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The addition of Pafford AIR ONE Foxtrot allows destinations as far as Dallas Houston, Nashville, Atlanta and Tallahassee to be reached in about an hour.
“We could not imagine basing Foxtrot anywhere other than Jackson,” Keith Carter, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in a release.
Carter called Jackson “the heart of Mississippi health care, a city rich in medical history.”
