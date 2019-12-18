Fleurty Girl branching out to Mississippi

Fleurty Girl founder Lauren LeBlanc Haydel will open her first Mississippi location next year in the heart of downtown Bay St. Louis. It will be the eighth Fleurty Girl shop that’s known for clothing, gifts, home decor, jewelry and other items celebrating all things New Orleans, from the Saints and LSU football to Mardi Gras, beignets and red beans. Targeted opening is late summer or early fall of 2020.

Haydel is revamping a building on Main Street that for the last eight years has housed an outpost of another New Orleans-based business, California Drawstrings. Owner Linda Keenan, who has been selling apparel on Royal Street in the French Quarter for 36 years, is relocating the shop to 126 Main Street where it opened in the Bay 10 years ago.

Like many New Orleanians who are drawn to the coastal area, Haydel and her family have a second home in Bay St. Louis. She also recently purchased a small office building a block up from the new store location. The combined investments show Haydel’s affection for the city. “It’s always good when people fall in love with (a place) and want to live there and open a business,” she said.

Fleurty Girl has locations in New Orleans, Mandeville, Kenner, Metairie and Gretna, La. Haydel, who has worked as a radio DJ and TV News reporter, famously started her successful string of shops using a $2,000 tax refund to launch an online T-shirt business in 2010. At the time she was a single mother of three. Six months later, she opened her first retail location, and the chain has continued to grow. In addition to Bay St. Louis, another store is being added to the new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Haydel has hired Cicada, a New Orleans architecture firm, to renovate the Main Street building’s retail space and the two residential units inside. She is installing a she-shed on the property which will be used as a pop-up venue for various events and activities.

Haydel said she’s already familiar with Old Town Bay St. Louis celebrations such as the Second Saturday Art Walks and the Witches Walk and looks forward to Fleurty Girl’s involvement in the events. “I can’t wait to be a part of that,” she said.

The new location will have a staff of six and Haydel said she’s hearing from potential employees. “We already have received applications from interested people wanting to work there,” she said. Anyone interested in applying for a job should send an email to hireme@fleurty.net. Put BSL in the subject line.