Forrest General announces annual employee awards

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg presented annual awards for top employees, leadership and physicians.
Employee of the Year: Shirley Carter, Family Medicine Residency Clinic/Employee Health Services.
We C.A.R.E. Awards: Tina Bolton, dietetic aide, Food and Nutrition; Samantha Clark, PharmD, Pharmacy; Patricia Clinton, RN, ESN, CMSRN, Wound Care; Teresa Dueitt, ACNP, Palliative and Supportive Care.
We C.A.R.E. Physician Award: Andrew Queler, MD, hospitalist
We C.A.R.E. Leadership Award: Shane Brooks, RTR, cardiovascular clinical analyst, Cardiac Catheterization Lab.
Philip Rogers Award Winners: Leadership: Michael Stonnington, MD, The Orthopedic Institute; Innovator; Steven Stogner, MD, Forrest General Hospital; Mentor: Pauline McGee, RN, BSN, patient care manager, Forrest General Hospital.
Service Awards (30 Years): Kim Breakfield, RN, NICU; April Brewer, Food Services Café Supervisor, FGH Food and Nutrition Services; Eddie Burton, Patient Care Coordinator, 8T Hospice Care Services; Jacqueline Clanton, Certified Nursing Assistant, Home Health; Russell Dykes, Administrative Secretary, Administration; Marlene Harris, Office Manager, Marketing and Communications; Jimmy James, RN, Cath Lab; Rachel Jones, RN, 2T – Telemetry; Pamela Knight- Certified Nursing Assistant, Hospice- Home Health; Rebecca Payne, RN Coder, Health Information Management; Tammy Sellers, EPIC Analyst, EPIC; Felicia Smith, Decision Support Analyst, Administration; Jerry Styron, Respiratory Therapist RRT NPS, Respiratory Therapy; Eula Wilson, Senior OR Tech, Surgical Services; Charon Windham, Specialty Coordinator, Surgical Services
Service Awards (35 Years): Vance Green, Vice President, Operations Support; Cassandra Stribling, RN Coder, Health Information Management; Elizabeth Yates, Senior OR Tech, Surgical Services
Service Awards (40 Years): Bonnie Crosby, Unit Secretary, 8T-Hospice Care Services; Sonia McCardle, EPIC Manager, EPIC; Pauline McGee, Patient Care Manager, 8T – Hospice Care Services; Ora McLemore, Clinical Assistant, Admissions Office
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info