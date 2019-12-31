By MADISON HYATT / Oxford Citizen
Opening on September 6, Gamerz Den has quickly established themselves as an entity within Oxford. Gamerz Den serves as a space where gamers can convene to play their game of choice, order, or buy games. Gamerz Den specializes in non-electronic games such as Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer 40K. Board games, card games, and role playing games are also available to order or buy in-store.
Vicki Lindsay, owner of Gamerz Den along with her husband Casey Lindsay, says Gamerz Den will serve customers in whatever capacity they need.
“If you need to order something, if you need to buy something or if you just need a place to come and play with your friends or group you’ve had going, there’s a place that you can come,” Vicki said.
Gamerz Den prides themselves on being a local, family-friendly gaming destination.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of the Oxford gaming community,” Vicki said. “We have tables set up for card playing games and large tables for role playing games, so we have areas for gamers to come in and play.”
Vicki and her husband moved to Oxford in 2010 and soon became introduced to the adult gaming community. This immersion is what ultimately let the Lindsays to open Gamerz Den.
“We met some friends that lived across the street from us that were big into WarHammer and we just kind of got into that,” Vicki said. “We did not know that so many adults and families were into gaming, so our neighbors kind of opened up the door there. We decided we would open up a place to meet the needs of the Oxford gaming community, and this summer we just went for it.”
Vicki hopes to expand their notoriety and customer base within the next year. Gamerz Den is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
“We’re trying to get the word out as much as we can. I’m just hoping to grow so that more people will know about us, and know there’s a place that they can come that’s safe and family friendly.”
Although Gamerz Den has technically been open for over a month, their grand opening will be at 2 P.M. on Halloween. This will be marked with a ribbon cutting as well as nightly events from October 30-November 3. The grand opening week will include events such as family board game night, an intro to Dungeon and Dragons, and a Star Wars X-Wing Night.
