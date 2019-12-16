Golding Barge invests $20 million, adds 25 jobs

MBJ staff

Golding Barge Line is expanding operations in Vicksburg with a $20 million corporate investment and creation of 25 jobs.

Golding Barge Line transports refined petroleum products, petrochemicals and chemical products throughout the U.S. inland waterway system.

“We are excited about this opportunity to grow our business. This expansion will provide more employment opportunities, as well as increased stability and job security for the current Golding Barge Line team,” Golding Barge Line President Austin Golding said in a release. “This new equipment will operate around the country within the supply chains of some of the world’s largest oil companies. The revenue it generates will come out of those companies and into our community through payroll and our vendor partnerships. Being in Vicksburg gives us a recruiting advantage, and that advantage has allowed a small family-owned operator to compete with large publicly traded operators.”

The Mississippi Development Authority has approved the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.

Golding Barge plans to fill the 25 jobs by the end of 2020.