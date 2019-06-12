“I didn’t even drink coffee,” the 65-year-old Pittman said with a chuckle. “It was crazy; I didn’t have a clue.’
Now Pittman is a genuine java pro. He spends his days roasting, grinding, packaging and shipping an average of 200 pounds per day of his custom-blended coffees to locations all over the United States and beyond, from a spartan warehouse space in Fulton, where the air is thick with the aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans.
In the warehouse, heavy burlap sacks stuffed with green coffee beans from Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Papua New Guinea await their turn in the gleaming high-tech roaster.
Pittman said the finished flavors, with names like “Mountain Rain,” “Angry River,” and “Roxanne” must pass an independent taste test.
“My wife Kay is my taste-tester,” he said. “She’s my quality control.”
Pittman, who retired at 55 from Weyerhaeuser in Columbus, has never drawn a salary from MBC. He said the idea for the company came from a less-than-conventional source.
“The Holy Spirit led me to do it,” he said. “It was very plain. The Holy Spirit said, ‘Just do this.’”
While he relied on supernatural inspiration, Pittman said he listened for one other important voice as well.
“I have to go back to Kay,” he said. “The Bible says when you marry you become one. Everything I’ve done I’ve done it with her. If she’s not in agreement, we don’t do it. I would have listened to her if she said ‘no.’”
After his conversion to Christianity 28 years ago, Pittman became involved in yearly short-term medical mission trips to China through East-West Ministries International in Dallas, and now serves as short-term missions leader for that organization. He said MBC was created as a way to continue this work.
“You can’t go into places like China as missionaries,” he said. “But you can go as a businessman. We started MBC as a platform. The whole concept is to create a good product, but the real purpose is to share the good news with those who’ve never heard it.”
Pittman said following a recent crackdown on religious organizations in China, his group’s clinics now primarily serve displaced people in neighboring India and Myanmar.
“We serve a lot of refugees,” he said. “They’re from different religions – Christians, Muslims, and others. Most of them are desperately poor and many leave with just the clothes on their backs.”
Pittman said profits from MBC help fund these trips.
Pittman said while his work in Asia is still important, profits from MBC now also help address a second and equally important issue.
“My focus is still the unreached, primarily in Asia,” he said. “But now my other focus is on sex trafficking, and that’s going on right here. The State Department released a study that shows America as the number one driver of the worldwide sex trafficking industry. It’s unbelievable.”
Pittman said he and his wife became aware of the issue through Anchor Church, where they are members.
“Our church started a home for girls who are coming out of sex trafficking,” he said. “It takes about a thousand dollars a month to support each girl at Transformation Garden. Right now MBC sponsors one girl. We’d like to be able to support all of them.”
Pittman said one of MBC’s most popular flavors, “Roxanne,” is named in honor of a Birmingham-based advocate for ending sex trafficking.
“We named it after Roxanne Richardson,” he said. “She used to work as a deejay at WDJC. She’s the founder of ‘The WellHouse’ in Birmingham. It’s a home where they rescue girls from sex trafficking.”
Pittman said after 10 years in business, MBC is still perking. And the larger work it makes possible still makes him happy.
“I don’t know what I’d do without it,” he said. “It gives me purpose and keeps me moving. I love it. It’s a fulfilling, abundant life.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info