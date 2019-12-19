Gov.-elect keeping leader of the Mississippi National Guard

The current leader of the Mississippi National Guard will keep that job after the new governor takes office next month.
Maj. Gen. Janson “Durr” Boyles has been adjutant general since September 2016, chosen by current Gov. Phil Bryant.
During a news conference Thursday at the War Memorial building in downtown Jackson, Gov.-elect Tate Reeves said Boyles has agreed to remain as the military leader.
Boyles led the National Guard’s engineering response as deputy commander of the 168th Engineering Group after Hurricane Katrina blasted south Mississippi in 2005.
“His leadership during one of the bleakest times that Mississippi has had to survive was a beacon of hope to many,” Reeves said.
Boyles later served overseas during deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo.
Reeves, a Republican, is finishing his second term at lieutenant governor. He was elected governor Nov. 5 and will be inaugurated Jan. 14 to succeed Bryant.
