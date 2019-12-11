Gregory named as Baker Donelson’s Pro Bono Committee Office Chair for Jackson

Baker Donelson has appointed Samuel D. Gregory to serve as Pro Bono Committee Office Chair for the firm’s Jackson office.

As the Jackson Pro Bono Committee Office Chair, Gregory will work to identify and address local pro bono needs while coordinating with Baker Donelson Pro Bono Shareholder Samuel T. Bowman for global pro bono initiatives.

“Meeting the specific needs for pro bono services in each of our local markets is a key element in ensuring Baker Donelson is addressing broader needs across our geographic footprint,” said Bowman. “Sam is among the many talented and committed people we have at Baker Donelson who are enthusiastic about strengthening our communities by providing vital legal services to the underserved. Because of the leadership that Sam and our other office chairs bring, I believe our Pro Bono Committee is second to none, and I look forward to working with them in our ongoing efforts to offer pro bono services to those who need it most.”

An associate in the Firm’s Jackson office, Gregory works with clients on construction and commercial litigation matters. He was a recipient of the Baker Donelson Pro Bono Service Award in 2016 and of the Jackson Young Lawyers Association’s Outstanding Service Award in 2015. Gregory has also served on the board of directors for a local 501(c)(3) non-profit since 2015.