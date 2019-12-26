Hattiesburg Clinic adds 4 providers to gastroenterology team

Hattiesburg Clinic’s Gastroenterology team has added four new providers, making it the largest gastroenterology service in the Pine Belt.

Porter H. Glover, MD; Telciane S. Vesa, MD; Andrew Q. Weeks, MD; and Brooke S. Fryfogle, CNP, joined the group, bringing it to 15 providers altogether. Three of the new providers – Vesa, Weeks and Fryfogle – will primarily care for patients at Forrest General Hospital. Glover will join the other providers to offer services in the outpatient clinic setting.

Glover received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple, Texas. He also completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. Glover is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Vesa earned her medical degree from Federal University of Ceará in Brazil. She completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, La. She is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Additionally, she holds a nutrition support clinician certification through the National Board of Nutrition Support Certification.

Weeks received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at UMMC. Weeks is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Fryfogle earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from William Carey University in Hattiesburg. She obtained a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.