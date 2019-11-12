Host to succeed Summerford at Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. announced Tuesday that Gerard R. Host has been elected to succeed R. Michael Summerford as chairman of the Board of Directors of Trustmark Corp. and Trustmark National Bank effective April 28, the date of the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Host, with more than 35 years of experience at Trustmark, will remain CEO and will succeed Summerford, who plans to retire at the shareholders’ meeting.

Summerford joined Trustmark in 2005 and has served as its chairman since 2016. He served as president and chief operating officer of ChemFirst Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer of electronic and specialty chemicals, until his retirement in 2002.

In addition, Duane A. Dewey, chief operating officer of Trustmark National, has been named president of the bank and elected to the board of directors of the parent organization and bank. Dewey joined Trustmark in 2003 and has held a number of executive management positions across the organization.

Active in community affairs, Dewey has served on the Board of St. Dominic Health Services Foundation, Inc., the Jackson Preparatory School Board of Trustees, the Board of Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Mississippi and the Dean’s Advisory Council of the E. J. Ourso College of Business at LSU.