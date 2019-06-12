International trade delegations tour Mississippi Southern Yellow Pines in Lincoln and Amite counties

This week, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) hosted international trade delegations consisting of representatives from Vietnam, China and India as part of a two-day event in which the visiting delegations toured Mississippi logging companies and met with various exporters of Southern Yellow Pine logs.

During the first day of the visit, trade representatives visited Greentree Lumber Company and Good Hope, Inc. in Liberty, as well as LandMAX Properties and Timber Company in Brookhaven to tour the facilities and operations involved in the production of Mississippi Southern Yellow Pine logs. The following day, the representatives were given the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings with several Mississippi Southern Yellow Pine log producers.

“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is proud to host trade delegations from Vietnam, China and India,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Forestry is the second largest agricultural sector of Mississippi, and I am grateful to all those who participated in this significant trade promotion. This trade mission will allow the expansion and creation of new markets for Mississippi’s Southern Yellow Pine timber and logging industries.”

This inbound trade mission was a partnership between the MDAC and the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) and funded through the United States Department of Agriculture – Foreign Agricultural Service’s Agriculture Trade Promotion (ATP) program.

SUSTA is made up of the departments of agriculture in 15 southern states and is chartered to facilitate exports of U.S. food and high value agricultural products by small to medium-sized companies in the region. SUSTA works closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in administering federal export promotion programs, especially the Market Access Program (MAP) and ATP program along with investments by the states and individual companies.