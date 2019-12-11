Madison’s Malco to open IMAX Theater on Thursday

Memphis-basedMalco Theatres, a 104 year-old family-owned motion picture exhibition company, announced today that guests visiting the Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi can now enjoy The IMAX Experience® starting December 13 with the release of Jumanji: The Next Level.

The new IMAX at Grandview is the first and only commercial IMAX in Mississippi, offering moviegoers a truly immersive cinematic experience and allowing them to enjoy the biggest blockbusters like never before. IMAX’s cutting-edge projection system, which delivers crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital sound system, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

“We looked at all of our options regarding a large format solution and came to the conclusion that no one has a better combination of quality, full immersion cinema, and brand awareness than IMAX. We are excited to add The IMAX Experience to the region and hope it will be enjoyed for many years to come,” said David Tashie, Malco President/COO.

“We are excited to welcome another Malco Theatres location to the IMAX business, and together look forward to introducing the world’s most immersive cinema going experience to new audiences across Mississippi,” said Mark Welton, President, IMAX Theatres.

The theatre was custom-designed for use in the existing multiplex theatre and represents the first phase of upgrades to the Madison location. Additional Phase 1 renovations plans consist of upgrading the concession area to the Malco Cinema Grill, featuring expanded food and drink options, plus installation of space for private events with areas dedicated to emerging technologies, such as virtual reality (VR). The Phase 2 upgrade will include a full renovation to luxury reserved recliner seats.