Man dies after being shot by police officer in Mississippi

A man has died after he was shot by a police officer in south Mississippi, a Hattiesburg police spokesman said.
The spokesman, Ryan Moore, told the Hattiesburg American that the man was armed. His name wasn’t immediately released.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon off U.S. Highway 98, near Turtle Creek Mall, when police responded to a call for service.
Moore said the man was taken to a local hospital and died there.
Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said the man’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab near Jackson for autopsy.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting, as is the usual case with shootings that involve law enforcement offices in the state. The name of the Hattiesburg officer was not immediately released.
