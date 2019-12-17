McKinley Deaver, longest serving president of MBA, retires at the end of 2019

McKinley W. “Mac” Deaver will retire as president of the Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA) on December 31, 2019. Deaver has served in this role since 1993, and retires as the longest serving president in 130-year history of the MBA.

A native of Purvis, Deaver graduated from Pearl River Community College and then earned a degree in communications from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1976. He attended law school at the University of Mississippi, and after graduating in 1981, he became an associate with the Thomas Price Alston Jones & Davis law firm in Jackson. While at the Thomas Price firm, Deaver came to represent the MBA in 1984, later joining the staff as legislative counsel in 1986. In 1989, Deaver took a brief hiatus from the MBA to serve in a management position at Sanderson Farms, and returned to the MBA in 1991.

Over his 34 years of service, Deaver has lead the association and industry through many milestones, including passage of state legislation addressing statewide banking, interstate banking, loan interest rates, and civil justice reform. He has worked to support bankers across the state and boosted participation in the MBA through committee membership, the Mississippi Young Bankers section, and banker and consumer education activities. During Deaver’s tenure as president, the MBA education program has thrived. The Mississippi School of Banking held yearly at the University of Mississippi has had near-record enrollment in recent years.

On a national level, Deaver has been involved with both the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America. He chaired the ABA’s State Association Division in 2007 and served on the ABA Board of Directors. In 2005, he represented the banking industry in testifying before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee following Hurricane Katrina.

In retirement, Deaver plans to enjoy more time with family and pursue his hobbies of painting, writing, and following baseball, including a trip to check out MLB spring training in February.