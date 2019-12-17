MEC’s Leadership Mississippi honors class of 2019

MEC’s Leadership Mississippi program was proud to honor our 53 graduates from the Class of 2019.
The Class of 2019 celebrated their completion of the program at a graduation ceremony held at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson on December 6, 2019. Participants completed five sessions in locations across Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian, the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Cleveland, and Tupelo.
Leadership Mississippi is the second oldest statewide leadership program in the nation and is conducted by the M.B. Swayze Foundation. Since its inception in 1974, Leadership Mississippi has graduated more than 1,500 alumni active in Mississippi business and politics. Mississippi’s top business executives have participated in Leadership Mississippi as a way to expand their networks.
LEADERSHIP MISSISSIPPI CLASS OF 2019
Michelle Accardi, NBCT
Joseph R. Beattie
Sandra R. Bitten
Sondia J. Christian
Amanda Cobb
Jessica Crosby
Elise Deano
Jonny Donaldson
Brandon Dunn
Kabah S. Ealy, Esq.
Felicity Ross Edwards
Bailey Robertson Fair
Jay Fisher
Gary W. Hodum
Christee Holbrook
Brandon Hubbard
Cedrick Hurd
Ed Johnson Adre’ Charee Jordan
Angela Rose Juzang
James S. Kaigler, Jr.
Dr. Micca A. Knox
Jessica Lane
Mary LaRosa
John Martin Lassiter, Sr.
Kirk J. Lewis
Leo E. Manuel
Torie Marion
Brad Mayhew
Debra Mays-Jackson
Dr. Tina Denise McDyess
Pam Moeller
Chris Monsour
Grant S. Montgomery
Luke Montgomery
Heath Morgigno
J. Russell Morrison
Cherisha Moss
Joi Owens
Derek D. Polk
Allilia L. Price
Ungalia Ratcliff
Amanda Shook
Dr. Temika Michael Simmons
Erin W. Smith, LMSW
Austin Stewart
Taylor Stringer
Katie Townsend
Carla Underwood
Shelley Cresswell Walker
Tonia Ware
Andrew Warmath
Matthew Wilson
