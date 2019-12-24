Merit Health Central names employee and managers of the Year

Merit Health Central has named its 2019 employee and managers of the year. Erica Smith, BSN, RN, CIC, infection control coordinator, was named Employee of the Year. Jan Cossitt, emergency medical services coordinator, was named Non-Clinical Manager of the Year. Elvie Willis, MSW, LCSW, director of behavioral health services, was named Clinical Manager of the Year.

Smith joined Merit Health Central in 2018. She oversees the hospital’s infection prevention and control program and is heavily involved with the hospital’s Joint Commission readiness operations.

Cossitt is responsible for growing EMS visits and volume and maintaining strong relations with providers and patients. She serves as the hospital’s Community Cares Champion and oversees volunteer services and customer relations.She has been named volunteer and ambassador of the year by the City of Clinton and Clinton Chamber, respectively. Cossitt has been in her role at the hospital since 2014.

Willis has been employed at Merit Health Central since 2006. She also is a member of several local and state advocacy and advisory boards and is an adjunct instructor at Hinds Community College and Jackson State University.