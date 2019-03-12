Millsaps’ Else School adds data analytics certificate program

The Else School of Management at Millsaps College in Jackson has developed a Certificate in Data Analytics program that will begin in the spring.

“This program will provide the training and tools to develop skills with big data that help organizations make informed decisions,” Dr. Kim Burke, dean of the Else School, said in a news release.

The certificate provides foundational knowledge in data analytics, including data management, statistics, visualization, as well as collecting, storing and retrieving data. The four 3-credit courses are intended for students currently enrolled in the graduate programs at Millsaps College, students enrolled in graduate programs elsewhere, and working professionals seeking to advance their knowledge. Course credits earned in the certificate program are transferable to master’s degree programs offered by the Else School of Management. The certificate is offered in online format only.

“With these four courses offered online, you can complete the certificate within 12 months while continuing to work, and you can put the knowledge and skills you gain to work immediately,” Burke said.

For more details, contact the Else School of Management at 601-974-1253 or 800-352-1050, extension 1253.