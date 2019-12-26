Mississippi Army sergeant charged with murder of wife

A U.S. Army sergeant in Mississippi has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, who was found shot to death in the home the couple shared with their three children.
A child called 911 late Sunday to report that his parents were arguing, Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel told The Hattiesburg American. The child met with deputies outside the home and said he thought he heard a gunshot while he was waiting for them to arrive.
Deputies searched the home and found Shauna Harris, 36, dead. Her husband, Percy Harris, 33, was arrested and charged. He’s being held without bail at a county jail.
It wasn’t immediately clear who has custody of the children. It also was unclear if Harris has a lawyer.
