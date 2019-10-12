Mississippi city works to resolve Thanksgiving cyber attack

Officials in one Mississippi city have confirmed the local government fell victim to a cyber attack on Thanksgiving.
Computer systems in the city of Pascagoula are almost all up and running again after they were infected with malware from a third-party contractor connected to city data systems on Nov. 28, Acting City Manager Frank Corder announced on Monday. No data was permanently lost and no ransom was paid to the hackers, he emphasized. Corder also reassured residents no personal information was compromised.
The hackers asked for a ransom payment and temporarily locked down email accounts, shut off phone lines and interrupted access to some critical data, news outlets reported. The attack also affected the police department, forcing officers to do paperwork by hand for the time being, police Chief Matt Chapman said. He added that all police documents are backed up and are being restored.
The city didn’t say how much money the hackers demanded.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info